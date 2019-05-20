Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Sinks Sharks with hat trick

Schwartz scored three goals, including one on the power play, during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

After being held off the scoresheet in the last two games, Schwartz erupted for his second hat trick of the playoffs, with the first coming back in the first round in the series-clinching game against the Jets. The 26-year-old now has 11 goals and 15 points through 15 postseason games, and the Sharks will need to find a way to neutralize Schwartz on Tuesday in St. Louis if they're going to extend this series to seven games.