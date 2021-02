Schwartz (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Schwartz will miss a fourth straight game. He's still considered day-to-day. The Blues' forward corps has struggled with injuries so far, as Tyler Bozak (upper body), Robert Thomas (thumb) and Ivan Barbashev (ankle) are all on injured reserve. In turn, Jordan Kyrou has been promoted to the top six.