Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Sitting out Saturday

Schwartz (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Schwartz was just heating up with five points and a plus-5 rating in the last four games, but he'll sit out for the third time this year. In his place, Brayden Schenn will slot into the top line as Schwartz shifts his focus to getting healthy for a home game against the Kings on Monday.