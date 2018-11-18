Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Sitting out Saturday
Schwartz (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Schwartz was just heating up with five points and a plus-5 rating in the last four games, but he'll sit out for the third time this year. In his place, Brayden Schenn will slot into the top line as Schwartz shifts his focus to getting healthy for a home game against the Kings on Monday.
More News
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Status murky Saturday•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Registers two assists•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Registers first multi-point game of 2018-19•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Gets first goal of season•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Ready to return•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Will not play Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...