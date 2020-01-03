Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Slings helper
Schwartz managed an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Schwartz's helper came on a garbage-time goal by Robert Thomas, which produced the lopsided final score. Fantasy owners will be happy to see Schwartz didn't let the end of his six-game point drought on Tuesday keep the winger down for long. He's at 35 points and 93 shots on goal in 42 games this season -- the 27-year-old needs just one more point to match last year's output from 69 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.