Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Slings helper

Schwartz managed an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Schwartz's helper came on a garbage-time goal by Robert Thomas, which produced the lopsided final score. Fantasy owners will be happy to see Schwartz didn't let the end of his six-game point drought on Tuesday keep the winger down for long. He's at 35 points and 93 shots on goal in 42 games this season -- the 27-year-old needs just one more point to match last year's output from 69 appearances.