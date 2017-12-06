Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Snaps three-game point drought
Schwartz recorded two assists during Tuesday's 4-3 win over Montreal.
Schwartz had found the scoresheet in just on of his previous five outings, and entered with a three-game point drought. However, the dry spells have been few and far between for the 25-year-old winger this season, as he's now up to 13 goals and 34 points through 28 games. Schwartz has clicked with first-year Blue Brayden Schenn, and the duo are both in the midst of career-best seasons.
