Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Snaps three-game point drought

Schwartz recorded two assists during Tuesday's 4-3 win over Montreal.

Schwartz had found the scoresheet in just on of his previous five outings, and entered with a three-game point drought. However, the dry spells have been few and far between for the 25-year-old winger this season, as he's now up to 13 goals and 34 points through 28 games. Schwartz has clicked with first-year Blue Brayden Schenn, and the duo are both in the midst of career-best seasons.