Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Status murky Saturday
Schwartz (undisclosed) is dealing with an injury ahead of Saturday's road game against the Sharks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Schwartz reportedly was injured late in Friday night's 4-1 road win over the Golden Knights, but he still picked up 16:25 of ice time and registered two helpers in that one. The fear is that the Blues may not provide another update on Schwartz until closer to warmups, which is particularly problematic because the Blues and Sharks hit the ice later than any team (10 p.m. ET) on this 11-game daily slate.
