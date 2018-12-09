Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Stays out Sunday

Schwartz (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Canucks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Schwartz will remain on injured reserve and miss his 11th straight game. Due to his absence, youngsters Jordan Kyrou and Zachary Sanford will work on the top line. Schwartz will look to shake his injury before Tuesday's game versus the Panthers.

