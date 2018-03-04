Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Stretches point streak to modest three games

Schwartz scored his 19th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

The goal stretches his point streak to a modest three games and four points (one goal, three assists). Schwartz remains at a point-per-game pace, but he'll be lucky to hit 60 outings this season following injury. Remember him for draft day next season.

