Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Suffering from food poisoning
Schwartz was held out of practice Monday with "a little food poisoning," according to coach Mike Yeo, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Schwartz has plenty of time to recover prior to Wednesday's clash with Chicago, so it seems unlikely he will miss any game action. The winger is off to a strong start to the year with two goals and six helpers in six games, along with an impressive 15.4 shooting percentage.
