Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Taking contact Sunday

Schwartz (ankle) is a full participant -- including contact -- in Sunday's practice, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Head coach Mike Yeo said that the last step before Schwartz can return is contact drills, so this is a great sign for fantasy owners and Blues fans alike, especially after Saturday's lethargic 5-2 loss to Arizona. The Blues' have struggled offensively and on the power play without Schwartz, and his next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Senators. If he does return, it's likely he slots onto a line with Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko, reuniting the line that terrorized the league until Schwartz' injury.