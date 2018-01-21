Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Taking contact Sunday
Schwartz (ankle) is a full participant -- including contact -- in Sunday's practice, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Head coach Mike Yeo said that the last step before Schwartz can return is contact drills, so this is a great sign for fantasy owners and Blues fans alike, especially after Saturday's lethargic 5-2 loss to Arizona. The Blues' have struggled offensively and on the power play without Schwartz, and his next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Senators. If he does return, it's likely he slots onto a line with Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko, reuniting the line that terrorized the league until Schwartz' injury.
More News
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Returns to practice•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Recovery still on track•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Out at least six weeks•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: X-rays come back negative•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Leaves contest with lower-body injury•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Snaps three-game point drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...