Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Team not fretting over injury

Schwartz is dealing with an injury to his leg/foot, but it isn't a long-term concern, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Still, Blues coach Mike Yeo said the winger is "questionable to doubtful" for Saturday's road game versus the Blackhawks.

It appears as though Schwartz has dodged a serious injury. However, the team could be cautious with the skater who led the Notes with an immaculate 0.95 points-per-game average over 62 games last season. Of course, the biggest knock on Schwartz is his suspect injury history. He prematurely returned from the 2018 World Championship in May due to an upper-body issue, and this is a guy who has had significant ankle problems in the past. Be sure to have a contingency plan in case the 26 year old needs more time to recover than expected.