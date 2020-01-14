Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Tickles twine with man advantage

Schwartz scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Schwartz stretched the Blues' lead to 3-1 with his goal at 9:41 of the second period. The winger has racked up six goals and five assists over his last 10 games, with four of those points coming on the power play. The 27-year-old is up to 16 tallies, 39 points and 108 shots on goal in 47 appearances this season.