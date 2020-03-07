Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Tries to spark comeback

Schwartz netted a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Schwartz tallied with 3:11 remaining in regulation, cutting the Devils' lead to one goal, but the Blues were unable to tie the game. The winger is in the midst of a strong year with 22 goals, 55 points, 158 shots and 56 hits in 68 contests. He's got a decent chance to surpass his career high of 63 points, set in 2014-15.