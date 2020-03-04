Play

Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Two-point night Tuesday

Schwartz scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

It's his third multi-point performance in the last six games, a stretch during which Schwartz has racked up two goals and eight points. The 27-year-old remains on pace for a career-best season with 21 goals and 54 points through 67 contests.

