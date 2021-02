Schwartz (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Sharks on Thursday but is still considered day-to-day, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Schwartz is currently bogged down in a seven-game goal drought during which he has registered a mere nine shots on goal. Once cleared to play, the 28-year-old winger should be in line to retake a top-six role which would likely result in Ivan Barbashev being shifted back down the lineup.