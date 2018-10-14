Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Will not play Sunday

Schwartz (lower body) was not on the ice for warmups, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Schwartz will miss his second game in a row following the leg/foot injury likely sustained against the Flames this past Thursday. The good news is the team doesn't believe this to be a long-term concern, so a return to the ice appears likely in the near future.

