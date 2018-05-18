Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Won't need surgery

Schwartz will not require surgery for an upper-body injury suffered during the 2018 IIHF World Championship, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

With a maximum of two games remaining for Canada, Schwartz may miss the rest of the tournament, but figures to be ready for the start of training camp in the fall. Players sustaining injuries in an international competition is one of every team's biggest fears and is part of the reason the NHL decided not to allow its players to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Fortunately for fans and fantasy owners alike, it appears the winger avoided a more serious issue.