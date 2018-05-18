Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Won't need surgery
Schwartz will not require surgery for an upper-body injury suffered during the 2018 IIHF World Championship, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
With a maximum of two games remaining for Canada, Schwartz may miss the rest of the tournament, but figures to be ready for the start of training camp in the fall. Players sustaining injuries in an international competition is one of every team's biggest fears and is part of the reason the NHL decided not to allow its players to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Fortunately for fans and fantasy owners alike, it appears the winger avoided a more serious issue.
More News
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Injury surfaces at Worlds•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Most consistent Blue•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Does his part in disappointing loss•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Scores both goals in win•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Racks up three points in Saturday's win•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Stretches point streak to modest three games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...