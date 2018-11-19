Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Won't play next four games
Schwartz (upper body) has been ruled out for the Blues' upcoming four contests.
Schwartz's absence due to his upper-body issue will extend to five games based on the team's announced timeline. Given the length of time the winger will be unavailable, the team could opt to place him on injured reserve in order to create some roster flexibility -- including possibility activating Patrick Maroon (upper body) ahead of Friday or Saturday's matchups with Nashville and Winnipeg respectively.
