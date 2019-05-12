Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Wrangles assist

Schwartz posted an assist, three shots and three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Schwartz's helper gave him sole possession of the team lead in points during the playoffs, having registered eight goals and four assists over 14 games so far. He's added 38 shots and 24 hits, making him a fairly complete option for DFS purposes.

