Blues' Jaden Schwartz: X-rays come back negative
Initial x-rays on Schwartz' injured foot came back negative Saturday.
This is obviously positive news for the Blues and fantasy owners' alike, as there was evidently some concern that Schwartz suffered a broken foot during Saturday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings. The 25-year-old winger, who's racked up an impressive 13 goals and 34 points in 29 games this campaign, will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Sabres, so the Blues should release another update on his status soon.
