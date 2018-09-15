Blues' Jake Allen: Agrees that he's ahead of schedule
Allen (back) confirmed Saturday that he should return sooner than the original 10-to-14-day estimate, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Reports around St. Louis surfaced Wednesday suggesting that Allen could miss up to 14 days with back spasms, but both GM Doug Armstrong and the goalie himself seem confident it won't be that long of a recovery period. Allen figures to be ready for Opening Night on Oct. 4, clashing against the visiting Jets.
