Blues' Jake Allen: All set for afternoon game

Allen will start in goal Saturday afternoon against host Calgary, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Calgary owns a terrific home record of 11-3-3, so Allen can ill-afford to turn in a performance reminiscent of Thursday's dud when he permitted four goals on 28 shots to the Canucks in Vancouver. Moreover, the Flames rank fifth in the league by means of averaging 3.5 goals per game, so fantasy owners should explore alternatives before locking him into lineups. Allen owns an 11-10-4 record, 3.17 GAA and .898 save percentage through 27 games, and you just never know what you're going to get from him.