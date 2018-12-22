Blues' Jake Allen: All set for afternoon game
Allen will start in goal Saturday afternoon against host Calgary, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Calgary owns a terrific home record of 11-3-3, so Allen can ill-afford to turn in a performance reminiscent of Thursday's dud when he permitted four goals on 28 shots to the Canucks in Vancouver. Moreover, the Flames rank fifth in the league by means of averaging 3.5 goals per game, so fantasy owners should explore alternatives before locking him into lineups. Allen owns an 11-10-4 record, 3.17 GAA and .898 save percentage through 27 games, and you just never know what you're going to get from him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...