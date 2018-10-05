Blues' Jake Allen: Allows five in lopsided loss

Allen gave up five goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Allen was briefly banged up in the preseason but wound up getting into a few games before the regular season arrived. The Blues' top netminder was not at his best Thursday, allowing all five goals in a losing effort. He'll likely get the start Saturday night versus the Blackhawks. Expect a bounce-back effort.

