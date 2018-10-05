Blues' Jake Allen: Allows five in lopsided loss
Allen gave up five goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.
Allen was briefly banged up in the preseason but wound up getting into a few games before the regular season arrived. The Blues' top netminder was not at his best Thursday, allowing all five goals in a losing effort. He'll likely get the start Saturday night versus the Blackhawks. Expect a bounce-back effort.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...