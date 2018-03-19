Blues' Jake Allen: Allows four but wins
Allen made 26 saves on 30 shots in a 5-4 overtime win against the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Allen gave up seven goals this weekend but still came away with two wins thanks to offensive support. In particular, the Blues managed to score a tying goal in the waning minutes before winning in overtime. The Notes have dealt with Allen's struggles this season, but they've maintained that he's the No. 1 goalie since he has solid playoff experience -- .935 save percentage in 11 postseason games last season. With four wins and a .923 save percentage over the last six games, Allen will likely man the blue paint as the Blues battle for a playoff spot.
