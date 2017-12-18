Blues' Jake Allen: Allows four goals in loss
Allen yielded four goals on 46 shots in a 4-0 loss against the Jets on Sunday night.
It's not often that a goaltender will allow four goals but actually see his save percentage rise. That happened to Allen, who entered the day with a .911 mark Sunday. While Allen has won 17 of 28 starts, he also owns a career-best 2.59 GAA. He will look to get that back on track beginning Wednesday against the Flames.
