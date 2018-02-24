Blues' Jake Allen: Allows four in loss to Jets
Allen made just 19 saves during Friday's 4-0 loss to Winnipeg.
This loss drops Allen to 1-8-0 through his past 11 appearances. His fantasy value continues to plummet, and Carter Hutton continues to strengthen his case to be the clear-cut No. 1 in St. Louis. Fantasy owners that have remained patient with Allen should weigh their options because it's been two months since he's been a reliable asset. However, his body of work easily trumps Hutton's, so it's a case-by-case situation.
