Allen allowed a goal on six shots in relief of Jordan Binnington during Friday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 6.

Binnington would ultimately take the loss Friday after allowing the Canucks to build a 4-0 lead. Allen didn't let it get any worse, but his teammates failed to stage a comeback. Both goalies have one year remaining on their contracts before reaching unrestricted free agency. As such, Allen will likely be competing with Binnington for the starting job in training camp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.