Blues' Jake Allen: Allows six in loss to Flames

Allen saved just 30 of 36 shots during Monday's 7-4 loss to Calgary.

After allowing four tallies and being pulled from his previous start against the Islanders, this was a disappointing follow up for Allen. Before this latest two-game setback, he sported a 9-3-1 record, .921 save percentage and 2.36 GAA, so the upside is clearly there. While the 27-year-old netminder may continue to have a few peaks and valleys over the course of the season, barring injury, another 30-win campaign with solid ratios is already written in stone.