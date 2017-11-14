Blues' Jake Allen: Allows six in loss to Flames
Allen saved just 30 of 36 shots during Monday's 7-4 loss to Calgary.
After allowing four tallies and being pulled from his previous start against the Islanders, this was a disappointing follow up for Allen. Before this latest two-game setback, he sported a 9-3-1 record, .921 save percentage and 2.36 GAA, so the upside is clearly there. While the 27-year-old netminder may continue to have a few peaks and valleys over the course of the season, barring injury, another 30-win campaign with solid ratios is already written in stone.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...