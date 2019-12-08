Blues' Jake Allen: Appears in relief
Allen relieved starter Jordan Binnington in the first period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. He allowed one goal on 16 shots.
Allen is a much better back-up than starter. This was the first time he'd ever had to relieve Binnington. But St. Louis is among the league's best, so Allen does have value as a spot starter.
