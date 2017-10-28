Blues' Jake Allen: Back in goal Saturday

Allen will patrol the crease versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The writing was on the wall that Allen would get the start here, and it's not just because he's No. 1 on the depth chart. Carter Hutton, who defeated the Hurricanes on the road Friday, will miss the contest for personal reasons. Allen's peripherals leave a lot to be desired -- he's posted a 2.70 GAA and .912 save percentage through game games -- but he's served his fantasy owners well in leagues that have a heavy scoring weight on wins, collecting five of those on the young season.