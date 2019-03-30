Blues' Jake Allen: Back in net Saturday

Allen will patrol the road crease for Saturday's game against the Devils.

Allen will draw his fifth start in the month of March, and is 1-2-2 to go along with a 2.17 GAA and .920 save percentage in that span. The 28-year-old will draw a nice matchup against an offense that ranks 26th in the league in goals per game this season (2.67). Allen is 6-0-0 to go along with a .952 save percentage and 1.17 GAA in six career starts against New Jersey.