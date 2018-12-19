Blues' Jake Allen: Back in win column

Allen steered away 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's win over the Oilers.

Allen was yanked from two of the four games preceding this outing, but he was rock solid in this one. The Blues have now won four of their last six games, but their losses were both brutal implosions where they allowed six or more goals. Tuesday's showing is Allen's desirable upside, but he can't be depended on until the Blues can string together multiple wins -- they haven't won three in a row this year.