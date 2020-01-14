Blues' Jake Allen: Back on track with win Monday
Allen made 20 saves on 21 shots in a 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Allen rebounded from a poor outing against the Golden Knights on Jan. 4 with a strong one Monday in taking down the Ducks. The 29-year-old improved to 8-3-3 with a 2.27 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 16 appearances. The Blues don't play a back-to-back again until Jan. 27-28 in Vancouver and Calgary, so Allen will likely get his next start in one of those two games.
