Allen made 39 saves on 41 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 3.

Allen got the nod over Jordan Binnington, who struggled for the first two games of the series. It worked out for the Blues, as Allen was able to help them earn the win in overtime to cut the Canucks' series lead to 2-1. Head coach Craig Berube will have an interesting choice to make regarding his goalie for Monday's Game 4.