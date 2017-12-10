Blues' Jake Allen: Better and better with each passing week
Allen made 28 saves Saturday in a 6-1 victory over the Red Wings.
It's Allen's third-straight win and 16th on the season. His personal stats are steadily improving and his .912 save percentage is now just a hair off his .915 career average. Allen is a strong option between the pipes and could see action Sunday, what with his back-up Carter Hutton on IR.
