Blues' Jake Allen: Better and better with each passing week

Allen made 28 saves Saturday in a 6-1 victory over the Red Wings.

It's Allen's third-straight win and 16th on the season. His personal stats are steadily improving and his .912 save percentage is now just a hair off his .915 career average. Allen is a strong option between the pipes and could see action Sunday, what with his back-up Carter Hutton on IR.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories