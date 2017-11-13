Blues' Jake Allen: Between pipes against Flames

Allen will defend the cage for Monday's clash with Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Allen will look to bounce back after getting the hook in his previous outing in which he allowed four goals on just 18 shots on net. The netminder had been performing well prior to Saturday's disaster, as he had posted a 4-1-0 record with a 1.81 GAA in his previous five outings and will no doubt be eager to regain his form versus the Flames.