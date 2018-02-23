Blues' Jake Allen: Between pipes Friday
Allen will be the home starter of Friday's game against the Jets, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
After winning 10 of 14 games and posting a .940 save percentage, starter Carter Hutton is beginning to revert to the mean, dropping his last two decisions and accruing a .875 save percentage and 3.53 GAA along the way. This looks like the perfect chance for Allen to steal his rightful starting job back, but his struggles lately don't make it look promising. Allen has just one win in the last five games and a .897 save percentage in that stretch. It's not all up to him either, since in three of his last four starts the Blues have given him just one goal of offensive support, making Allen a risky start in most settings.
