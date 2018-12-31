Blues' Jake Allen: Between pipes Monday

Allen is tending the twine for Monday's home clash with the Rangers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen will be making his 12th consecutive appearance in goal, despite having given up four goals on 17 shots before getting the hook versus the Penguins on Saturday. The 28-year-old is 6-4-1 during this stretch with a 2.84 GAA and one shutout. It could be a light workload for the netminder, as New York is putting just 28.4 shots on goal per game (third fewest in the league).