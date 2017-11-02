Blues' Jake Allen: Between pipes Thursday

Allen will tend the twine against the Flyers on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen is riding a three-game winning streak and is undefeated in regulation in his previous five outings. During his tremendous five-game stint, the netminder has posted an impressive 1.97 GAA and .926 save percentage. Following a strong start to the year, Philadelphia has dropped four of its last five, including getting blanked by Chicago on Wednesday, which sets the 27-year-old up well to continue his winning ways.