Blues' Jake Allen: Between pipes Thursday
Allen will guard the home goal Thursday against the Avalanche, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen was pushed to the periphery by poor play, but Carter Hutton's neck issue that forced Allen into action has done wonders for him. The 27-year-old netminder has allowed two or fewer goals in his three starts since Hutton has been sidelined, posting a 2-1-0 record over that span. He should have a good opportunity at extending that streak Thursday against an Avalanche club averaging 2.69 goals per game on the road this season and sporting a minus-27 goal differential over 35 games.
