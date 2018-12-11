Blues' Jake Allen: Between pipes Tuesday
Allen will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Panthers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen was yanked from the net during the first period of his last start Sunday against the Canucks, but he will get back on the horse Tuesday. Through 12 home appearances this season, Allen has posted just a 3.86 GAA and an .879 save percentage to go along with a 4-4-2 record. He will take on a Panthers club that has dropped three of its last four games, though the squad scored 15 goals in those four contests and only one of the losses came in regulation.
