Blues' Jake Allen: Blue-paint bound Friday
Allen will start in the road crease Friday versus the Avalanche.
It appeared Allen was turning things around before yielding four goals to the Red Wings during Wednesday's loss. Allen has a middling .894 save percentage on the season and will face off against the league's highest-scoring offense, as the Avs score 3.80 goals per game. He's a high-risk option with limited upside in daily settings.
