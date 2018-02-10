Blues' Jake Allen: Breaks losing streak
Allen allowed two goals on 22 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Jets on Friday.
Finally, Allen got back in the win column with this one, capturing his first victory Friday since Dec. 23. He had lost five straight decisions prior to Friday. However, that doesn't tell the whole story, as Allen also came into the night with a .921 save percentage in his last three appearances. Perhaps this win can propel Allen to a hot spring like he experienced last season.
