Blues' Jake Allen: Bumpy play thus far

Allen has a .886 save percentage and 2-2-2 record through six games.

Allen understands he must keep winning to hold onto coach Mike Yeo's faith, but half of his starts have fallen under .900 save percentage. As expected, each of those outings were a loss, while he had a .930 save percentage in both wins. He's been facing a lesser workload lately with less than 23 shots on goal in his last two starts, too, after averaging 35 shots against over the first four games.