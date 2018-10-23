Blues' Jake Allen: Bumpy play thus far
Allen has a .886 save percentage and 2-2-2 record through six games.
Allen understands he must keep winning to hold onto coach Mike Yeo's faith, but half of his starts have fallen under .900 save percentage. As expected, each of those outings were a loss, while he had a .930 save percentage in both wins. He's been facing a lesser workload lately with less than 23 shots on goal in his last two starts, too, after averaging 35 shots against over the first four games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.