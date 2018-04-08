Blues' Jake Allen: Campaign ends in abrupt fashion
Allen yielded three goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 5-2 road loss to the Avalanche.
This was a must-win game for the Blues, but Allen was staked out to an early 2-0 deficit and counterpart Jonathan Bernier played magnificently to help his team advance to the postseason. This was a humbling campaign for Allen. While he finished with a winning record (27-25-3), his 2.75 GAA and .906 save percentage were poor marks and the 2008 second-round pick had temporarily lost his starting gig to Carter Hutton before Hutton sustained a neck injury. Still, Allen has three more years left on a contract that comes with $4.35 million of annual pay, so he should remain heavily involved for the Notes over the life of that deal.
