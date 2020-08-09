Allen yielded one goal on 38 shots in Sunday's 2-1 round-robin shootout loss to the Stars.

Allen came within a minute of a shutout before Joe Pavelski scored while the Stars had an extra attacker. In the shootout, Allen allowed the lone tally to Denis Gurianov to take the loss in his lone round-robin appearance. The Blues will be the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and they'll face the Vancouver Canucks. It's expected Jordan Binnington will handle virtually all of the Blues' goaltending duties during the playoffs.