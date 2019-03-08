Blues' Jake Allen: Capitalizes on favorable matchup

Allen made 28 saves to shut out the Kings in Thursday's 4-0 win.

Allen has lost the starting job to rookie phenom Jordan Binnington, but he's chipping away at Binnington's role with three wins in his past five starts, including two via shutout. If Binnington's seven goals allowed in his last two outings cascade into an extended cold spell, Allen could be fantasy gold down the stretch for the surging Blues. That's a big if, though.