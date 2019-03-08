Blues' Jake Allen: Capitalizes on favorable matchup
Allen made 28 saves to shut out the Kings in Thursday's 4-0 win.
Allen has lost the starting job to rookie phenom Jordan Binnington, but he's chipping away at Binnington's role with three wins in his past five starts, including two via shutout. If Binnington's seven goals allowed in his last two outings cascade into an extended cold spell, Allen could be fantasy gold down the stretch for the surging Blues. That's a big if, though.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...