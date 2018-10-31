Blues' Jake Allen: Cleared to play

Allen told reporters he's "ready to go" for Thursday's matchup with Vegas, but he has yet to be named the starter against the Golden Knights, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Allen exited Saturday's game against the Blackhawks due to an undisclosed issue, but his injury was never believed to be overly serious. If he isn't given the starting nod for Thursday's contest, he'll almost certainly be in goal for Saturday's matchup with Minnesota.