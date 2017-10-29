Blues' Jake Allen: Comes up big against Columbus

Allen stopped 36 of 37 shots in Saturday's win over Columbus.

An outstanding performance from Allen, who boosted his save percentage to .920 on the season. Aside from a rough night against the red-hot Golden Knights, the 27-year-old has been terrific of late and made some sensational key saves Saturday. He's the clear-cut starter in St.Louis and a very safe fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.

