Blues' Jake Allen: Comes up short against Sharks

Allen stopped 34 of 35 shots in Thursday's loss to the Sharks.

It was a great performance from Allen, who made a surprise start in place of Carter Hutton (neck). Hutton was injured after the team's morning practice, meaning Allen would make his first since being pulled against the Wild over a week ago. The 27-year-old got on track with a fantastic outing in which the Blues were completely outplayed by the Sharks. Allen falls to 19-20-2 on the season with a .906 save percentage. The Blues are in desperate needs of points and will look to Allen to deliver down the stretch as they try to sneak into the postseason.